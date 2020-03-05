Consultations on the matter are being held between different government ministries, including the Finance Ministry, Ministry of Economy, the governor of the Bank of Israel, and the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Thursday, in accordance with the new guidelines of the Ministry of Health, the creation of an emergency fund to assist businesses that are vital to the functioning of the economy, according to a report released by Maariv.Consultations on the matter are being held between different government ministries, including the Finance Ministry, Ministry of Economy, the governor of the Bank of Israel, and the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The announcement comes amid growing concerns on the negative effects that coronavirus will have on the Israeli economy, as international markets continue to be impacted by a slow down in trade.

At the beginning of the consultation, Prime Minister Netanyahu implored major corporations to respect the guidelines for combatting the spread of coronavirus given out by the Health Ministry:

"This meeting is a follow-up discussion to the actions we are taking to meet the economic challenges posed by the coronavirus. I will give the good news first. The good news is that the Israeli economy is in good shape. We are starting this crisis with a very robust economy, which is of course true of almost all Western countries. The bad news is that nobody knows how this epidemic will spread, where it will come from and what prices [of consumer goods] it will impact. That is why we are preparing for what has already happened, and for what may happen," Netanyahu added.

"The first step that I am announcing today is that by next Sunday, the Finance Ministy will set up an emergency fund to help businesses that are vital to the functioning of the economy. The next step will be that as the crisis develops, the Ministry of Finance, in coordination with the Bank of Israel, will offer tools to help struggling businesses that are [negatively] affected by the crisis."

As I said, we think we are dealing with a financial and health crisis." In this regard, too, I ask companies and business owners to act in coordination with the government ministries, and obey the [Health Ministry's] instructions," Netanyahu noted.