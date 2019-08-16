Fire near Sea of Galilee, people evacuated

Vacationers at a resort in the Haruv village were evacuated following the fire that broke out in the Ein Gev area near the Sea of ​​Galilee Friday evening according to Walla.



The fire spread to the kibbutz area. Fire and rescue teams are working to put the fires out.

