Fire near Sea of Galilee, people evacuated

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
Vacationers at a resort in the Haruv village were evacuated following the fire that broke out in the Ein Gev area near the Sea of Galilee Friday evening according to Walla.
The fire spread to the kibbutz area. Fire and rescue teams are working to put the fires out.
var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>
`;
document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont;
(function (v, i){
});