Fire near Sea of Galilee, people evacuated

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 16, 2019 22:18
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Vacationers at a resort in the Haruv village were evacuated following the fire that broke out in the Ein Gev area near the Sea of ​​Galilee Friday evening according to Walla.

The fire spread to the kibbutz area. Fire and rescue teams are working to put the fires out.


