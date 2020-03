There are five new reported cases of the coronavirus in the West Bank, according to Maariv, Jerusalem Post's sister publication.Four of the cases are reported to be in Bethlehem raising the totaly number of cases in the West Bank to 25, one of which was reported in Tulkarm, the first to be reported in that area,Bethlehem has been in lockdown since last Thursday, when the PA Ministry of Health confirmed the first seven cases of coronavirus in the city.