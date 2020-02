"Putting Aleppo International Airport into service again, and the return of the internal flight, and later the external flights is a significant victory which has been achieved thanks to the scarifies of the heroic Syrian Army and the steadfastness of the Syrian people who stand by their army to liberate Aleppo and the rest of the Syrian Arab territories," said Syrian Transport Minister Ali Hammoud.

The Transport Ministry announced the reopening of the airport earlier this week.

A flight arrived at the Aleppo International Airport from Damascus for the first time in over eight years after it was closed due to fighting in the area, according to the Syrian SANA news agency.