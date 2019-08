Florida man gets 15 months for threatening to kill Bernie Sanders

A Florida man was sentenced to 15 months in prison on Friday for threatening to behead U.S. Senator and Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders, federal prosecutors said. The man, 58-year-old Robert Pratersch of Kissimmee, in September 2018 left three voicemail messages at Sanders' Vermont office where he made antisemitic threats and threatened to kill Sanders by beheading him in an "ISIS-style" video.

