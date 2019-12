Former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert has called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s family a crime family.Speaking to the army radio on Wednesday, Olmert said that he was done using a softer language since he saw “the startling irresponsible behavior that is inspired by an individual and spreads like wildfire in a field.”Olmert added that he did not think that the upcoming Likud primaries would be fair and that the party aims to get rid of Netanyahu’s rival Gideon Sa’ar.