Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Former head of the NCS: Israel relying on U.S. forces to defend itself

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 8, 2019 08:31
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

"Israel isn't relying on the American army. The US is a friend of Israel, but that doesn't mean Israel depends on it to defend itself," said  the former head of the National Security Council, Ret. Brig.-Gen. Yaakov Nagal.

Nagal was interviewed by the IDF radio station on Tuesday morning, according to Channel 7. 


Related Content

Breaking news
October 8, 2019
IDF: Nine suspects of terrorist activity arrested in the West Bank

By TAL LEV RAM/MAARIV

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings