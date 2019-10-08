Former head of the NCS: Israel relying on U.S. forces to defend itself

"Israel isn't relying on the American army. The US is a friend of Israel, but that doesn't mean Israel depends on it to defend itself," said the former head of the National Security Council, Ret. Brig.-Gen. Yaakov Nagal.



Nagal was interviewed by the IDF radio station on Tuesday morning, according to Channel 7.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });