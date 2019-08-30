Four terrorists crossed from Gaza and were arrested

Four terrorists, ages 25, crossed the border to Israel from the southern Gaza Strip, according to Israeli media. Israeli forces Identified and arrested them. upon searching them it was found they were carried knives and grenades. They were transferred for continued investigation at the army.

