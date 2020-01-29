France Foreign Ministry support Trump's efforts for peace

A spokesperson for the French Foreign Ministry released a statement on Wednesday in support of the peace plan that US President Donald Trump proposed on Tuesday.France welcomes President Trump's efforts and is carefully studying the peace plan he introduced. France is convinced that a two-state solution, in accordance with international law and agreed international parameters, is necessary for the establishment of a just and lasting peace in the Middle East. France will continue to work in this direction in cooperation with the United States, its European partners and anyone who can contribute to this goal. France is attentive to the need to respect and consider the legitimate aspirations of Israelis and Palestinians.