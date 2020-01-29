The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

France Foreign Ministry support Trump's efforts for peace

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 29, 2020 15:29
A spokesperson for the French Foreign Ministry released a statement on Wednesday in support of the peace plan that US President Donald Trump proposed on Tuesday.
France welcomes President Trump's efforts and is carefully studying the peace plan he introduced. France is convinced that a two-state solution, in accordance with international law and agreed international parameters, is necessary for the establishment of a just and lasting peace in the Middle East. France will continue to work in this direction in cooperation with the United States, its European partners and anyone who can contribute to this goal. France is attentive to the need to respect and consider the legitimate aspirations of Israelis and Palestinians.


Tags Foreign Ministry france Deal of the century
Police close Old City entrance following suspected stabbing attempt
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/29/2020 04:25 PM
US Ambassador to Israel: Before Israel annex, a committee is in order
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/29/2020 04:15 PM
Netanyahu to visit Uganda on Monday
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/29/2020 04:06 PM
Joint List vetted with 18 votes against disqualifying it in elections
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/29/2020 03:37 PM
Netanyahu on Fox and Friends: Palestinians will never get a better deal
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/29/2020 03:11 PM
Sudan suspects two infections with the new coronavirus - minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/29/2020 02:42 PM
EASA approves partial return to Iran, Iraq airspace for EU airlines
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/29/2020 02:32 PM
UK : Trump's peace plan has merit of being two-state solution
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/29/2020 02:31 PM
German minister: Expect to agree coronavirus evacuation soon
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/29/2020 02:30 PM
US says approximately 210 citizens being relocated from Wuhan
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/29/2020 02:16 PM
Elections Committee votes to disqualify Yigal Amir party
Joint List MK Yazbak disqualified from running in the elections
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/29/2020 12:28 PM
Possible incendiary balloon spotted in Israel's South near Masada Junctio
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/29/2020 12:11 PM
European Union: Trump peace plan is a chance to re-launch talks
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/29/2020 11:55 AM
Dutch court: No legal grounds to hear war crime case against Benny Gantz
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/29/2020 11:36 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by