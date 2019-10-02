Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

France "extremely worried" after North Korean missile test

By REUTERS
October 2, 2019 18:38
Reports of new North Korean ballistic missile launches are "extremely worrying," France's Foreign Affairs ministry said on Wednesday.

"Such an act cannot contribute to serious negotiations," a spokeswoman for the ministry added after North Korea fired what may have been a submarine-launched ballistic missile from off its east coast, a day after it announced the resumption of talks with the United States on ending its nuclear program.


