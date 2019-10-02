France "extremely worried" after North Korean missile test

Reports of new North Korean ballistic missile launches are "extremely worrying," France's Foreign Affairs ministry said on Wednesday.



"Such an act cannot contribute to serious negotiations," a spokeswoman for the ministry added after North Korea fired what may have been a submarine-launched ballistic missile from off its east coast, a day after it announced the resumption of talks with the United States on ending its nuclear program.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });