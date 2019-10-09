France says Turkey operation jeopardizes security and humanitarian efforts

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on his Twitter feed that he condemns the unilateral Turkish and Syrian operation in northeast Syria.



Turkey attacked Kurdish militia positions in northeast Syria on Wednesday, pounding them with air strikes and artillery barrages in a cross-border military operation just days after U.S. troops pulled back from the area.

"(It is ) is jeopardizing the anti-Islamic State coalition's security and humanitarian efforts and is a risk for the security of Europeans. It has to end," she said.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });