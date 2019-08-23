Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

France says won't support Mercosur given Brazil's climate comments

By REUTERS
August 23, 2019 15:18
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was lying when he played down concerns about climate change at the G20 summit in Japan in June, said French President Emmanuel Macron's office on Friday, as Brazil and France continued to clash over the issue.

Macron's office added that, given this context, France would be opposed to the EU-Mercosur farming deal struck between the European Union and the Mercosur countries of Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay.

On Thursday, Macron and U.N. Secretary General António Guterres expressed concerns about wildfires raging through the Amazon, but Bolsonaro responded angrily to what he regarded as meddling.


