May 10 2018
|
Iyar, 25, 5778
|
France's Macron calls for de-escalation after overnight strikes in Syria

By REUTERS
May 10, 2018 10:32
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron called for a de-escalation of tensions in the Middle East, after Israel said Iran had launched an overnight rocket strike on an Israeli military base and that it had responded with its own missile strikes.

"The president has been kept regularly updated. He calls for a de-escalation in the situation," Macron's office said in a statement.

Macron will discuss the Middle East in a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel later on Thursday, the Elysee said.


