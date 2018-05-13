French foreign minister says Iran deal can still work

DUBLIN - France intends to remain in the Iran nuclear accord and still believes that it can prevent Tehran acquiring nuclear weapons, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Sunday.



"We think that the fight against nuclear non-proliferation is important and this agreement means that nuclear non-proliferation is possible because Iran will not go all the way to nuclear weapons," Le Drian told reporters in Dublin.



"We are stakeholders in the Vienna agreement and we are going to stay stakeholders," he said.



