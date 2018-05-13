May 13 2018
French foreign minister says Iran deal can still work

By REUTERS
May 13, 2018 22:30
DUBLIN - France intends to remain in the Iran nuclear accord and still believes that it can prevent Tehran acquiring nuclear weapons, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Sunday.

"We think that the fight against nuclear non-proliferation is important and this agreement means that nuclear non-proliferation is possible because Iran will not go all the way to nuclear weapons," Le Drian told reporters in Dublin.

"We are stakeholders in the Vienna agreement and we are going to stay stakeholders," he said.


