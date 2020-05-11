The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
BREAKING NEWS

Gantz-Netanyahu government to be sworn in on Thursday

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 11, 2020 13:08
The rotation government formed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz will be sworn in on Thursday at 1 p.m. Israel time.
Netanyahu promised Gantz last week that the swearing in would take place by Wednesday, but they decided to use US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to Israel on Wednesday as an excuse to take an extra day to settle disputes on the way to building a coalition. 
Pompeo's visit was planned well before it was known that Netanyahu and Gantz would try to swear in their government on Wednesday. 
Netanyahu has until May 21 at 8 p.m. to form a government, and if he fails Israel will go to another election in August.
Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 strikes North Korea
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/11/2020 02:16 PM
Finance Ministry targets reopening of restaurants on May 20
Spain's daily coronavirus death tolls falls to 123 on Monday
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/11/2020 12:53 PM
Ten people found hiding out near Meron for Lag Ba'Omer
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/11/2020 12:11 PM
Russia reports record rise in number of new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/11/2020 11:55 AM
Philippines' coronavirus infections breach 11,000 mark
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/11/2020 11:13 AM
Singapore's health ministry confirms 486 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/11/2020 11:12 AM
Tokyo confirms 15 new cases of coronavirus infection
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/11/2020 10:51 AM
Indictment to be filed against Kashrut head accused of bribery
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/11/2020 10:41 AM
Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 4.13 million, death toll nears 282,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/11/2020 10:39 AM
Indictment filed against Kfar Saba stabbing attack terrorist
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/11/2020 10:24 AM
Thailand reports six new coronavirus cases, no new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/11/2020 08:22 AM
Magnitude 3.5 earthquake felt in northern Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/11/2020 08:12 AM
One elderly woman killed, man critically injured in Ma'alot fire
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/10/2020 11:54 PM
Government approves parks, open air gyms, to reopen
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/10/2020 11:01 PM
