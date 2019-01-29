Gantz and Ya'alon finalize alliance agreement for upcoming elections

Moshe Ya'alon and Benny Gantz both served as IDF chief of staff.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
X
Israel Resilience leader Benny Gantz and Telem chairman Moshe 'Bogie' Ya'alon finalized their alliance for the upcoming elections on Tuesday evening.
It was long rumored that the two former IDF chiefs of staff will run together as a 'generals party.' Ya'alon's party will receive the second, fifth and eight slots in the list.
Benny Gantz will unveil his campaign platform on Tuesday night. He is considered Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's main opponent
for the top government seat in April. Ya'alon is now expected to hold a speech at the event himself.
Ya'alon spoke earlier on Tuesday at the INSS conference, along with other leading Israeli political figures, saying that he is in it "all the way for making connections."
Labor chairman Avi Gabbay applauded the union, but emphasized that the two need to decide whether they are running to strengthen Netanyahu or to replace him.
The New Right, under Education Minister Naftali Bennett and Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked's leadership, mocked the alliance by saying that "the last time Gantz and Ya'alon were together, it ended in 30 terror tunnels in the south."
"Both are good people, who led the perception of the weak draw. This is a perception of turning a blind eye to threats rather than a determined treatment of the problem," the statement by the new party said.
Former Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman spoke on the alliance, saying that "there were quite a few generals' parties and they all disappeared."
"It is not enough to be a general," Liberman continued. "You must have a comprehensive world view. [The party] rose leading up to the elections and will disappear before the next elections."
Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid also reacted to the union of Gantz and Ya'alon, explaining that "these are good, ethical people and it is good that they are in politics."
"It is a natural alliance," he continued. "I wish them the best of luck."
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>