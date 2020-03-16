Rivlin gives Gantz mandate to form government

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz officially received the mandate to form a government from President Reuven Rivlin on Monday afternoon at the President's Residence, receiving four weeks to build a coalition.It was the second time Gantz received the mandate. He failed to form a government after the September election.giving the mandate to Gantz, because he received 61 recommendations to form the government, compared to 58 for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Rivlin urged Gantz to form as wide a government as possible as soon as possible. He added that a temporary government might be needed at first.In accepting the mandate, Gantz vowed that within a few days, he would form a "patriotic" government that would "represent all citizens of Israel and defend the rights of residents of Judea and Samaria, Arab citizens and residents of the periphery and the Center of the country."Currently, the only parties willing to join a Gantz-led government are his Blue and White, Yisrael Beytenu and Labor-Meretz and the Joint List is ready to support the government from outside the coalition. But there are at least two MKs in Blue and White who refuse to support a government backed by the Joint List, which would leave Gantz short of a majority.Legally, 61 MKs have to vote for the government at first, even if it ends up being a minority government with less than 61 MKs. In a reference to the coronavirus, Gantz said he was reaching out his elbow to party heads to join his government, including Netanyahu."The time has come for party heads, especially Netanyahu, to agree to unity," he said. "It is time to set aside our swords and unite our tribes and defeat hatred."Gantz said the government he would form would "heal our society of the plagues of the coronavirus and of divisiveness and hate." He said Israel has over come challenges before by joining forces.The vacant posts he said he would fill fast included police chief, state prosecutor and a public relations team for the country.The 23rd Knesset will be sworn in on Monday afternoon.Rivlin said he was