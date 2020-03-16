The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Rivlin gives Gantz mandate to form government

Gantz outreaches "elbow" to Netanyahu for unity

By GIL HOFFMAN  
MARCH 16, 2020 12:30
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz receives mandate to form a government from President Reuven Rivlin as they avoid shaking hands due to the coronavirus outbreak (photo credit: GOVERNMENT PRESS OFFICE)
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz receives mandate to form a government from President Reuven Rivlin as they avoid shaking hands due to the coronavirus outbreak
(photo credit: GOVERNMENT PRESS OFFICE)
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz officially received the mandate to form a government from President Reuven Rivlin on Monday afternoon at the President's Residence, receiving four weeks to build a coalition.
It was the second time Gantz received the mandate. He failed to form a government after the September election.
Rivlin said he was giving the mandate to Gantz, because he received 61 recommendations to form the government, compared to 58 for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Rivlin urged Gantz to form as wide a government as possible as soon as possible. He added that a temporary government might be needed at first.
In accepting the mandate, Gantz vowed that within a few days, he would form a "patriotic" government that would "represent all citizens of Israel and defend the rights of residents of Judea and Samaria, Arab citizens and residents of the periphery and the Center of the country."
Currently, the only parties willing to join a Gantz-led government are his Blue and White, Yisrael Beytenu and Labor-Meretz and the Joint List is ready to support the government from outside the coalition. But there are at least two MKs in Blue and White who refuse to support a government backed by the Joint List, which would leave Gantz short of a majority.
Legally, 61 MKs have to vote for the government at first, even if it ends up being a minority government with less than 61 MKs.
In a reference to the coronavirus, Gantz said he was reaching out his elbow to party heads to join his government, including Netanyahu.
"The time has come for party heads, especially Netanyahu, to agree to unity," he said. "It is time to set aside our swords and unite our tribes and defeat hatred."
Gantz said the government he would form would "heal our society of the plagues of the coronavirus and of divisiveness and hate." He said Israel has over come challenges before by joining forces.
The vacant posts he said he would fill fast included police chief, state prosecutor and a public relations team for the country.
The 23rd Knesset will be sworn in on Monday afternoon.


Tags Benny Gantz Reuven Rivlin Elections 2020
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Coronavirus: Israel's counterterrorism policies on virus containment By JPOST EDITORIAL
Role of journalism in the era of coronavirus - comment By YAAKOV KATZ
Coronavirus conundrums and repercussions By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': The time for change is here By EHUD OLMERT
Orit Arfa Israel's coronavirus response sets a dangerous precedent By ORIT ARFA

Most Read

1 Israel plans to use counter-terrorism tools to stop spread of coronavirus
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he delivers a speech at his Jerusalem office, regarding the new measures that will be taken to fight the coronavirus, March 14, 2020
2 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
3 Nvidia calls on PC gamers to contribute to the fight against coronavirus
Coronavirus
4 New Israeli apps to make life easier during the coronavirus outbreak
The Track Virus app allows users to see if they had crossed paths with any confirmed coronavirus cases.
5 Rivlin negotiating unity government with Netanyahu, Gantz
President Rivlin meets with Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz about forming an emergency unity government due to coronavirus
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Coronavirus
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by