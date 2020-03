Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz, has instructed his negotiation team on to prepare for talks with the Joint List, looking to secure a minority government with outside support from the Joint List, KAN reported on Sunday evening.According to the report, the negotiation team will first meet on Monday with representatives from Yisrael Beytenu. Only after the meeting with Yisrael Beytenu will a final decision be made regarding negotiations with the Joint List.