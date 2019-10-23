Gantz receives mandate from Rivlin to form government

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz formally accepted the mandate to form a government on Wednesday at the President's Residence.



Gantz will have 28 days starting Wednesday night at midnight. If he cannot build a coalition, there will be three weeks in which any MK can obtain the support of a majority in the Knesset, and if not, there will automatically be a third election in under a year.

In accepting the mandate, Gantz reached out to the Likud but warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to prevent the formation of a aunty government."Those who try to drag Israel to a third election will be rejected by the people of Israel and will disappear from the political map," Gantz warned. The citizens of Israel will not forgive those who put their own personal good first, ahead of the national interest."Gantz vowed to form a liberal unity government, yet he called haredi (ultra-Orthodox) Jews his brothers. He also spoke about reaching out to the Arab and religious-Zionist sectors without saying he would include them in his government."I will form a government that will seek peace but will defeat any enemy," Gantz said.Rivlin pleaded for compromises and an end to "disqualifications," which was seen as a call to Gantz to end Blue and White's policy of rejecting any government in which Netanyahu serves as prime minister."A government can be formed," Rivlin said. "There is no justification to going to a third election, in which the people of Israel will pay a heavy price."Earlier, Netanyahu instructed his Likud party to accept Blue and White's invitation for coalition talks that will begin on Thursday afternoon.Netanyahu convened the leaders of the parties in his political bloc on Wednesday. They decided to negotiate with Blue and White as a bloc and that no party would come on its own to talks with Gantz's party.Likud ministers Yariv Levin and Ze'ev Elkin will represent all 55 MKs in the bloc in the talks. Blue and White objected to that when Netanyahu had the mandate to form the government and insisted on negotiating with the Likud alone.In the meeting with his political allies, Netanyahu reiterated his call for Blue and White to accept a compromise plan offered by Rivlin.The plan calls for Netanyahu to be prime minister first and then take an extended break while fighting corruption charges, with Gantz taking his place as prime minister after initially serving as vice prime minister.At the request of Gantz, the Blue and White negotiating team, led by Yoram Turbowicz, held a brief preparatory meeting with Rivlin in order to present the pwith a broad picture of the efforts to be undertaken by Blue and White toward forming a broad and liberal government.

