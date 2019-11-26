The comments from Sa'ar come after increasing tension within the Likud party over Netanyahu's leadership amid the threat of third elections and his ongoing legal issues.

In an interview with Kan Bet Tuesday morning, Netanyahu challenger in the upcoming Likud primaries, Gideon Sa'ar, strongly criticized the prime minister's conduct, saying that he should be held accountable, "not because of the indictment, but because of his inability to form a government and his reluctance to follow the democratic process."