Gideon Sa'ar accuses the Netanyahu camp of slander and racism

MK Gideon Sa'ar, who is contesting the Likud Party leadership with Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday, accused the prime minister’s entourage and supporters of running a negative campaign."Dear friends, in the last hours and days, unfortunately, the other side is spreading extreme fake news: lies, slander, and even racist statements,” Sa’ar wrote on his Facebook page“This is not our path. This is not the Likud way,” he remarked.“I trust the wisdom of Likud members. They know how to transcend all of this and make a real, valuable and real choice. Tomorrow comes the change,” he added, inviting people to go out and vote.Sa'ar was referring in part to a statement made by Culture Minister Miri Regev, who backs Netanyahu, who referred to Sa'ar's Bukharan heritage. Sa'ar's mother is half-Bukharan."We won't let the Bukharans win," she said.