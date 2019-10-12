Giuliani Under Investigation for Ukraine Work - NY Times

Manhattan prosecutors are investigating whether the U.S. president’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, broke lobbying laws meant to prevent covert foreign influence on the government, the New York Times reports.



The investigators are examining Mr. Giuliani’s efforts to undermine the American ambassador to Ukraine, Marie L. Yovanovitch, the Times said.



Yovanovich was recalled in the spring as part of President Donald Trump’s broader campaign to pressure Ukraine into helping his political prospects, namely targeting Joe Biden and Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

