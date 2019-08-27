Hamas delegation arrives in Cairo for ceasefire negotiations -report

A Hamas delegation arrived in Cairo to negotiate a ceasefire with Israel, following Monday's rocket attack, Arab media reported Tuesday night.



According to al-Quds, sources in the Rafah border crossing said that a delegation consisting of three Hamas officials has entered Egypt.Other sources reported that Hamas official Rawhi Mushtaha and head of head of Hamas security chief in Gaza, Tawfiq Abu Naim, arrived in Cairo Tuesday.



The delegation arrived in Egypt to discuss Israel reducing the fuel delivery to Gaza following the attack, the sources added.





