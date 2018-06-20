Hamas rockets fired on Israel, Red Alert sounded in Sha'ar HaNegev

Hamas rockets were fired on Israel from the Gaza Strip early Wednesday morning with no damage or casualties reported, continuing a tense night in which Hamas fired rockets on Israel, with four being intercepted by Iron dome, and the IAF striking eight Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.



Red Siren alerts were heard in Sha'ar HaNegev Regional Council and Hof Ashkelon Regional Council, Red Sirens alerts were heard during the entire night as rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip and the IDF retaliated.



