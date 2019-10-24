Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Head of Beer Tuvia council accused of indecent assault by council worker

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 24, 2019 13:45
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The Southern District Attorney's Office approached Ashkelon Magistrate's Court on Thursday to issue an indictment against acting Deputy Chief of Beer Tuvia Council, Menachem Maudi, for committing indecent offenses and sexual harassment.

According to the indictment, from 2018 to 2019, Maudi indecently assaulted and sexually harassed the complainant, who is a council employee, several times. Maudi is accused of committing the acts against the complainant in his vehicle and the complainant's office. The case was investigated by National Fraud Investigation Unit South in the Israeli police.

Beer Tuvia is a moshav in southern Israel located close to Kiryat Malachi.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 24, 2019
Lebanon's Aoun: Government reforms first step to saving Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings