Head of Beer Tuvia council accused of indecent assault by council worker

The Southern District Attorney's Office approached Ashkelon Magistrate's Court on Thursday to issue an indictment against acting Deputy Chief of Beer Tuvia Council, Menachem Maudi, for committing indecent offenses and sexual harassment.



According to the indictment, from 2018 to 2019, Maudi indecently assaulted and sexually harassed the complainant, who is a council employee, several times. Maudi is accused of committing the acts against the complainant in his vehicle and the complainant's office. The case was investigated by National Fraud Investigation Unit South in the Israeli police.



Beer Tuvia is a moshav in southern Israel located close to Kiryat Malachi.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });