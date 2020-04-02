Health Minister Ya'acov Litzman diagnosed with coronavirus

Health minister Ya'acov Litzman and his wife have been diagnosed with the coronavirus and will go into quarantine, according to the Health Ministry spokesperson's office. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been informed that Litzman tested positive.Litzman will continue to serve as health minister from home, in accordance with medical recommendations. Head of the National Security Council Meir Ben-Shabbat and Health Ministry DIrector-General Moshe Bar Siman Tov, as well as several other officials, will be going into self-isolation.As of Wednesday, 6,092 Israelis have been diagnosed with coronavirus, and 26 people have succumbed to the disease, according to the Health Ministry. Of those infected, 95 are in serious conditions, with 81 of them intubated and 663 people are hospitalized.All six of Wednesday’s victims had preexisting medical conditions: a 66-year-old and a 74-year-old man who were hospitalized at the Wolfson Medical Center in Holon; a 66-year-old woman who was treated at Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer; a 69-year-old woman and a 72-year-old who both died at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem; and a 98-year-old woman at Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba. The latter was the second victim from the Mishan Geriatric Center in Beersheba, where several residents and members of staff were found to test positive to the virus in the past few days.The number of medical staff currently in quarantine went down from 3,498 to 3,201, including 701 doctors and 1,138 nurses. The ministry announced that it gave licenses to practice to 900 new nurses through an accelerated procedure to help fill a much-needed void.Israel is currently performing around 7,000 tests a day. In the morning, the Health Ministry declared that several testing centers managed by health funds would open in Arab towns around the country as well as in the Arab neighborhoods of Jerusalem, something that was rolled out the day before in some haredi neighborhoods. Moreover, according to the Jerusalem Municipality, MDA is going to open a drive-through testing station in east Jerusalem. New drive-through testing stations were opened today also in Ashdod and Rahat.