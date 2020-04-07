The Health Ministry announced on Tuesday that according to the regulations that are expected to be approved by the government later today, supermarkets, grocery stores as well as food deliveries will be able to stay open until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, just before the start of the Passover festival.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a new set of coronavirus restrictions on Israel on Monday evening, including preventing inter-city travel and keeping people on lockdown from the beginning of Passover on Wednesday through to Saturday night.