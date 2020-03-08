The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Health Ministry considers placing all Israeli travelers in quarantine

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 8, 2020 17:31
A representative for the Ministry of Health is recommending that every Israeli returning from abroad be put into quarantine for 14 days, according to a report by Channel 13.
On Sunday, Dr. Orly Weinstein, a Health Ministry official, said she expected that the coronavirus will infect as many as 60% of Israelis: "We are talking about tens of thousands of patients."She noted that most people who are infected with the virus will have mild or no symptoms, yet she still recommended that to curtail its spread all Israelis returning to the country from outside be put into quarantine. 
Israel to slash NIS 1.5m. from incendiary balloons protection program
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/08/2020 06:09 PM
2 in Iraq confirmed dead due to coronavirus, total rises to 6 – report
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2020 06:07 PM
Bangladesh confirms country's first 3 coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2020 06:01 PM
New York State coronavirus cases rise to 105 – Gov. Cuomo
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2020 05:37 PM
Israelis returning from Egypt will need to spend 14 days in quarantine
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/08/2020 05:20 PM
El Al cancels flight from New York due to coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/08/2020 05:17 PM
Washington State considers mandatory measures to curb coronavirus spread
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2020 04:56 PM
Total UK coronavirus cases increases to 273
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2020 04:51 PM
Egyptian-Israeli border to close on Sunday afternoon due to coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/08/2020 04:19 PM
Switzerland confirms second coronavirus death
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2020 04:07 PM
Second coronavirus case confirmed in EU Council
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2020 04:05 PM
Netherlands coronavirus death toll rises to 3
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2020 04:02 PM
US public health official warns of coronavirus spread
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2020 04:00 PM
Saudi Arabia locks down Qatif province to prevent coronavirus spread
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2020 02:57 PM
Kamala Harris endorses onetime rival Joe Biden's presidential bid
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2020 02:52 PM
