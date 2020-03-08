Health Ministry considers placing all Israeli travelers in quarantine

A representative for the Ministry of Health is recommending that every Israeli returning from abroad be put into quarantine for 14 days, according to a report by Channel 13.On Sunday, Dr. Orly Weinstein, a Health Ministry official, said she expected that the coronavirus will infect as many as 60% of Israelis: "We are talking about tens of thousands of patients."She noted that most people who are infected with the virus will have mild or no symptoms, yet she still recommended that to curtail its spread all Israelis returning to the country from outside be put into quarantine.