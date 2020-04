The equipment will be placed in six labs belonging to HMOs in the next two to three weeks and will cost NIS 90 million."We are glad for the cooperation with the Health Ministry and the trust they've placed in us to carry out this important national mission," said Snir Zano, the CEO of AID GENOMICS, BGI's partner in Israel. "The main goal, with the partnership from BGI, is to help the fight against the spread of the coronavirus in Israel."

The Health Ministry and Defense Ministry signed an agreement on Tuesday with BGI, a Chinese genome sequencing company, to provide equipment and materials that will allow for at least 10,000 coronavirus tests a day.