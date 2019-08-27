Hezbollah: Israeli drones were carrying explosives

Hezbollah's al-Manar confirmed Tuesday night that the drones that crashed in Dahiyeh, south Beirut, were carrying 5.6 kilograms of C4 explosives.

According to the report, an analysis concluded that both drones were sent for an attack and not reconnaissance.

