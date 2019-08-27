Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Hezbollah: Israeli drones were carrying explosives

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 27, 2019 01:17
Hezbollah's al-Manar confirmed Tuesday night that the drones that crashed in Dahiyeh, south Beirut, were carrying 5.6 kilograms of C4 explosives.


According to the report, an analysis concluded that both drones were sent for an attack and not reconnaissance.


