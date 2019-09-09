Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

IDF confirms, small Israeli drone falls in Lebanese territory

Earlier on Monday, the movement's Al-Manar TV said that they downed an Israeli unmanned aircraft outside the southern town of Ramiyeh near the border with Israel.

By
September 9, 2019 07:47
Smoke rises near Moshav Avivim near the border between Israel and Lebanon, in northern Israel, Septe

Smoke rises near Moshav Avivim near the border between Israel and Lebanon, in northern Israel, September 1, 2019. Photo by David Cohen/Flash90. (photo credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)

Israel’s military denied claims that Hezbollah shot down a drone over south Lebanon, stating that a small surveillance drone crashed.

According to the military, the small drone fell in southern Lebanon yesterday morning and there was no concern that the Lebanese Shiite group got hold of any intelligence from the drone.


On Monday morning Hezbollah announced that it had shot down a drone near the southern village of Ramiyeh near the border with northern Israel. The Israeli drone is now in the hands of Hezbollah's fighters, the Iranian backed terror group said in a statement.

This is a developing story.


