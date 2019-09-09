IDF confirms, small Israeli drone falls in Lebanese territory

Smoke rises near Moshav Avivim near the border between Israel and Lebanon, in northern Israel, September 1, 2019. Photo by David Cohen/Flash90.
Israel’s military denied claims that Hezbollah shot down a drone over south Lebanon, stating that a small surveillance drone crashed.
According to the military, the small drone fell in southern Lebanon yesterday morning and there was no concern that the Lebanese Shiite group got hold of any intelligence from the drone.
On Monday morning Hezbollah announced that it had shot down a drone near the southern village of Ramiyeh near the border with northern Israel. The Israeli drone is now in the hands of Hezbollah's fighters, the Iranian backed terror group said in a statement.
This is a developing story.
