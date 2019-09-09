IDF confirms, small Israeli drone falls in Lebanese territory

Israel’s military denied claims that Hezbollah shot down a drone over south Lebanon, stating that a small surveillance drone crashed.



According to the military, the small drone fell in southern Lebanon yesterday morning and there was no concern that the Lebanese Shiite group got hold of any intelligence from the drone. #IDF confirms a small drone fell in south #Lebanon during a routine operation yesterday. ,#Israel's military said it wasn't a big event and there are no concerns that #Hezbollah could get their hands on any intelligence — Anna Ahronheim (@AAhronheim) September 9, 2019

On Monday morning Hezbollah announced that it had shot down a drone near the southern village of Ramiyeh near the border with northern Israel. The Israeli drone is now in the hands of Hezbollah's fighters, the Iranian backed terror group said in a statement.



This is a developing story.





