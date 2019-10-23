High-ranking Navy officer resigns due to sexual misconduct allegations

Brig. Gen. Shai Elbaz has resigned from his post in the the Israeli Navy on Wednesday following sexual misconduct allegations expected to be shown on the upcoming Friday night news cast, where former soldiers of Elbaz claim inappropriate sexual behavior on the part of the high-ranking Naval officer.



Elbaz handed in his resignation on Wednesday morning and Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi approved it later in the day.



