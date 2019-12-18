The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

Hong Kong cancels New Year fireworks display over safety fears

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 18, 2019 11:37
Hong Kong’s popular New Year's Eve fireworks will be canceled for the first time in a decade, as more than six months of protests heighten security concerns, the Hong Kong Tourism Board said on Wednesday.
The fireworks usually draw thousands of locals and tourists to the picturesque Victoria Harbor and the countdown is broadcast worldwide.The fireworks will be replaced with a "Symphony of Lights”, a multimedia light show, involving projections on the city's tallest skyscrapers at the stroke of midnight, tourism officials said. The facade of the waterside Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center will be turned into a giant countdown clock.
Small-scale pyrotechnics will be released from nearby rooftops.
India's top court dismisses death penalty appeal for rapist
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/18/2019 11:42 AM
Blair to UK Labour: overturn Corbyn's 'quasi-revolutionary socialism'
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/18/2019 10:58 AM
Indian court turns down petition to stop implementation of citizenship la
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/18/2019 08:56 AM
Twelve inmates killed in prison shootout near Panama City
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/18/2019 04:58 AM
U.S. House panel clears the way for Wednesday Trump impeachment vote
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/18/2019 04:51 AM
Hamas delegation to attend summit of Islamic states
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/18/2019 03:45 AM
Police injure suspect during Jerusalem car chase
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/18/2019 03:37 AM
Japan demands early release of fishermen detained by Russia-Kyodo
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/18/2019 03:13 AM
Demonstrators take to streets in New York to rally for Trump impeachment
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/18/2019 02:49 AM
U.S. envoy for North Korea Biegun to visit China this week
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/18/2019 01:05 AM
Trump accuses Democrats of 'attempted coup' on eve of impeachment vote
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/17/2019 11:59 PM
U.S. House panel approves N. American trade deal, setting up floor vote
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/17/2019 11:29 PM
Biden, 77, is healthy and fit to serve as president, doctor says
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/17/2019 11:25 PM
IDF shoots Palestinian throwing Molotov cocktails at Israeli vehicles
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/17/2019 10:02 PM
Firefighters successfully seal massive gas leak in Jerusalem
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/17/2019 09:58 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by