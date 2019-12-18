Hong Kong cancels New Year fireworks display over safety fears

Hong Kong’s popular New Year's Eve fireworks will be canceled for the first time in a decade, as more than six months of protests heighten security concerns, the Hong Kong Tourism Board said on Wednesday.The fireworks usually draw thousands of locals and tourists to the picturesque Victoria Harbor and the countdown is broadcast worldwide.The fireworks will be replaced with a "Symphony of Lights”, a multimedia light show, involving projections on the city's tallest skyscrapers at the stroke of midnight, tourism officials said. The facade of the waterside Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center will be turned into a giant countdown clock.Small-scale pyrotechnics will be released from nearby rooftops.