Hong Kong leader to prioritize housing, livelihoods to appease protesters

By REUTERS
September 13, 2019 05:53
Embattled Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has promised to prioritize housing and people’s livelihoods to appease deep rooted discontent about the way the Asian financial hub has been governed, as protesters gear up for fresh demonstrations.

Lam, who said she caused "unforgivable havoc" by igniting the political crisis and would quit if she had a choice, said in a Facebook post late on Thursday her government would increase the supply of housing with more policies to be announced.


