Hong Kong's airport says it will implement flight rescheduling on Tuesday

By REUTERS
August 13, 2019 04:39
Breaking news

Hong Kong's airport said on Tuesday it will implement flight rescheduling, with flight movements expected to be affected, after China said widespread anti-government protests that halted flights a day earlier showed "sprouts of terrorism.

"The notice was published on the Hong Kong International Airport's official mobile app at 6 a.m. (2200 GMT Monday). The airport, one of the world's busiest, blamed demonstrators for halting flights on Monday.


