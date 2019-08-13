Hong Kong's airport says it will implement flight rescheduling on Tuesday

Hong Kong's airport said on Tuesday it will implement flight rescheduling, with flight movements expected to be affected, after China said widespread anti-government protests that halted flights a day earlier showed "sprouts of terrorism.



"The notice was published on the Hong Kong International Airport's official mobile app at 6 a.m. (2200 GMT Monday). The airport, one of the world's busiest, blamed demonstrators for halting flights on Monday.

