Kenya, Somalia strengthen bilateral ties with new collaboration agreement

Kenya and Somalia entered into a new agreement to collaborate on political consultations, education, and defense, solidifying their bilateral relations. This agreement, signed on Monday, reflects both nations’ intent to work together for their mutual benefit.

Kenya's Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, who also serves as cabinet secretary for foreign and diaspora affairs, announced the agreement in Nairobi, Kenya’s capital. He said the three bilateral instruments represent the dedication of both nations to strengthen cooperation. “The agreement was possible because of the dedication by our technical officials to address issues amicably,” Mudavadi said during the third session of the Kenya-Somalia Joint Commission for Cooperation.

Mudavadi highlighted the unique relationship between Kenya and Somalia, noting that the two nations share a border and maintain a strong partnership. Somalia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ahmed Moalin Fiqi added that both countries aim to enhance cooperation in areas like security, health capacity building, and police training.

Fiqi stressed the bilateral relationship between the countries, stating, “The bilateral relations are driven by goodwill and the determination between the two governments and peoples to work together toward enhancing and expanding the scope and breadth of the relations.”