Hundreds protest in Tel Aviv against ‘crime minister’ Benjamin Netanyahu

Hundreds of people gathered near Habima National Theater in Tel Aviv on Thursday in what is known as a "Black Flag" protest to voice their concern about Israeli democracy and speak out against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu whom they refer to as “crime minister.”



The protesters wore masks and kept a two-meter distance from one another in accordance with Health Ministry instructions.



Among the signs featured in the protest were some saying that “coronavirus is used in service of dictatorship” and “we do not believe you anymore.”