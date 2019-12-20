Hungarian government takes over fertility clinics to boost birth rate

Hungary's government has taken over six privately owned fertility clinics and boosted funding to make treatments accessible to many more couples in a bid to reverse a population decline, the government said.Prime Minister Viktor Orban has made it a priority to boost the population and reverse a labor shortage with incentives to raise the birth rate rather than increase immigration, anathema to the nationalist leader.His government has already introduced a string of measures, including tax benefits, subsidized loans and other programs to favor families.