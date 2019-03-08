IAF helicopters spotted near Khan Yunas – Palestinian media reports

Breaking news.
IAF helicopters were spotted near Khan Yunis on Friday evening, Palestinian media reports.
The report follows a day of intense clashes between roughly 8,000 Palestinian protesters and IDF forces marking what Palestinian refer to as 'March of Return' protests.
Friday marked the 50th such protest since they started in March 30th, calling for an end of the 12 year long Israeli blockade of the Gaza Strip.
One Palestinian protester was shot dead and over 40 injured, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported.
A projectile landed in open territory in southern Israel after the Red Alert incoming rocket siren was activated in communities of Eshkol Regional Council on Friday evening.
On Friday three clusters of explosive balloons carrying large objects were discovered in open fields within the council’s area.
One cluster carried a scarecrow while another carried a toy drone.
