IDF Chief of Staff and Blue and White leader Gantz end their meeting

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz met to discuss “security challenges and regional developments,” the IDF Spokesman’s Office said on early Wednesday ahead of the meeting.



Gantz, who served as IDF Chief of Staff under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, will be tasked with creating a coalition to rule Israel if Netanyahu is unable to do so before the mandate expires on October 24.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });