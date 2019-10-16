Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

IDF Chief of Staff and Blue and White leader Gantz end their meeting

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 16, 2019 16:23
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz met to discuss “security challenges and regional developments,” the IDF Spokesman’s Office said on early Wednesday ahead of the meeting.

Gantz, who served as IDF Chief of Staff under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, will be tasked with creating a coalition to rule Israel if Netanyahu is unable to do so before the mandate expires on October 24.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 16, 2019
Asher Hazut, 14, who was struck by lightning on Zikim beach passed away

By ALON EINHORN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings