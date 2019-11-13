Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics Travel Channel

IDF: We are attacking terrorist targets throughout Gaza

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 13, 2019 08:24
The IDF is attacking terrorist targets of Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip, an IDF spokesperson announced on Wednesday morning.

The IDF is also continuing to gather intelligence against PIJ targets across the Strip.It comes after over 220 rockets were fired into Israel from Gaza after the IDF assassinated PIJ commander Bahaa Abu al-Ata in a pre-dawn precision airstrike on Tuesday.

This is a developing story.


