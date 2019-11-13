IDF: We are attacking terrorist targets throughout Gaza

The IDF is attacking terrorist targets of Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip, an IDF spokesperson announced on Wednesday morning.



The IDF is also continuing to gather intelligence against PIJ targets across the Strip.It comes after over 220 rockets were fired into Israel from Gaza after the IDF assassinated PIJ commander Bahaa Abu al-Ata in a pre-dawn precision airstrike on Tuesday.



This is a developing story.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });