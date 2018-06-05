June 05 2018
Sivan, 22, 5778
IDF arrests five terror suspects overnight

By JPOST.COM STAFF
June 5, 2018 08:16
IDF forces, in coordination for Shin Bet, the Border Police and Israel Police, arrested five West Bank Palestinians suspected of involvement in terrorism, popular terror and violent disturbances against civilians and soldiers, the army said in a statement Tuesday morning.

The suspects are under investigation by security officials.

During an IDF search to  locate weapons in the villages of Jalakmus and Dura, forces from the Manashe and Judea regions seized homemade weapons and improvised explosive devices. The weapons were confiscated by security forces and the charges were neutralized.


