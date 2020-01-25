Dozens of incendiary devices have been launched from the Hamas-controlled coastal enclave in the past two weeks.

A senior Hamas official said last week that the recent spate of explosive balloons that are being launched from the Gaza Strip was a signal to Israel to accelerate the unofficial agreement between the two sides.

Several balloons with an explosive device resembling a rocket propelled grenade attached to it landed outside Sde Boker in the Negev Desert on Saturday morning. Sde Boker is some 70 km. from the Gaza Strip.

The IDF attacked multiple sites belonging to terrorists groups in the Gaza Strip on Saturday night in response to a large number of incendiary and explosive balloons that have been launched from the Strip in the past two weeks, according to Palestinian reports.Multiple explosions were heard at the Fajr site and other targets near Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip and an additional explosion was heard in the central Gaza Strip. One Palestinian has been injured in the airstrikes, according to Palestinian reports.This is a developing story.Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.