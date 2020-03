As the number of Israelis infected with the novel coronavirus continues to climb, the IDF has called up dozens of reservists to help the Homefront Command.According to a statement provided to The Jerusalem Post, around 70 reservists will be called up.In addition, the military has called up another 100 medical reservists to help with the call center set up by Magen David Adom to deal with calls from those are concerned they might have contracted the virus.