IDF forces arrest three Palestinians who attempted to infiltrate Israel

The IDF said it arrested three armed Palestinians who attempted to infiltrate into southern Israel from the northern Gaza Strip on Thursday afternoon.The incident came hours after Israeli jets struck a Hamas weapons production facility in the coastal enclave following a rocket fired towards the college town of Sderot around 2.30 AM.The Israeli military holds Hamas, which has ruled over Gaza since 2007, responsible for all violence.The previous day, an Israeli aircraft fired and struck an armed Palestinian who was spotted by IDF reconnaissance and observation posts approaching the border fence.