The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

IDF holds surprise test drill for cyber attack

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 18, 2019 19:32
Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi held a third surprise drill concerning a possible cyber attack and shut-down of security systems on Wednesday, according to the IDF Spokespersons' Unit.
The drill was held in all major IDF HQ’s and the soldiers who took part dealt with multiple cyber incidents and system errors. Hundreds of stations and main systems were shut-down for learning purposes. War rooms, control and monitoring systems, information, command and control systems and official offices were also shut down during the drill.The design and execution of the drill in real time was carried out by a small team of experts from the IDF Cyber Defense Unit.
‘A Lion needs a strong Netanyahu’ - Shas begins 2020 election campaign
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/18/2019 08:20 PM
27 new drone operators welcomed into the IAF
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/18/2019 08:19 PM
In a letter to Rivlin, Prince Charles confirms his visit to Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/18/2019 06:49 PM
Miki Zohar: Netanyahu wanted to make me a minister, but I declined
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/18/2019 06:29 PM
Lebanon's Hariri says is not a candidate for PM
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/18/2019 06:19 PM
Bennett: As Iran attempts to establish itself in Syria, it will sink
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/18/2019 06:12 PM
Three floors building collapses in Bnei Brak, no one was injured
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/18/2019 05:14 PM
Netanyahu lauds security services for capturing ‘loathsome terrorists’
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/18/2019 04:21 PM
Indonesia police question suspected Islamic militants arrested in Papua
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/18/2019 01:21 PM
Erdoğan: World powers have yet to pledge support for Syria safe zone
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/18/2019 01:17 PM
Gunmen kill two police officers escorting polio vaccination team
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/18/2019 01:10 PM
Former PM Ehud Olmert calls the Netanyahus a ‘crime family’
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/18/2019 12:22 PM
India's top court dismisses death penalty appeal for rapist
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/18/2019 11:42 AM
Hong Kong cancels New Year fireworks display over safety fears
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/18/2019 11:37 AM
Blair to UK Labour: overturn Corbyn's 'quasi-revolutionary socialism'
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/18/2019 10:58 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by