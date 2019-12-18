IDF holds surprise test drill for cyber attack

Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi held a third surprise drill concerning a possible cyber attack and shut-down of security systems on Wednesday, according to the IDF Spokespersons' Unit.The drill was held in all major IDF HQ’s and the soldiers who took part dealt with multiple cyber incidents and system errors. Hundreds of stations and main systems were shut-down for learning purposes. War rooms, control and monitoring systems, information, command and control systems and official offices were also shut down during the drill.The design and execution of the drill in real time was carried out by a small team of experts from the IDF Cyber Defense Unit.