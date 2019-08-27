Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

IDF maps for demolition homes of terrorists suspect of killing Dvir Sorek

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 27, 2019 10:32
IDF forces mapped for demolition on Monday night the homes of three Palestinians suspect of being involved in the terrorist attack that killed Dvir Sorek in the West Bank, according to IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

During the mapping of the homes, a number of Palestinians gathered to protest the IDF's actions and began throwing stones at the forces and lighting tires on fire.The forces responded with crowd dispersal means.



