May 14 2018
|
Iyar, 29, 5778
|
IDF strikes 5 Hamas targets near Jabaliya

By
May 14, 2018 16:05
The Israeli air force struck five targets in a Hamas military camp near the city of Jabaliya, the IDF said.

The strike came following three “serious” incidents in which IDF troops were targeted by Palestinians along the border fence.

According to the army, 40,000 Palestinians are demonstrating in 12 different locations along the border fence.

The military said that compared to the demonstrations over the past seven weeks, the level of violence has intensified significantly and they are seeing many more women on the front lines.


