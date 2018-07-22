IDF strikes balloon-launching terror cell in Gaza

Palestinians prepare kites loaded with flammable material to be thrown at the Israeli side, near the Israel-Gaza border in the central Gaza Strip in June...
The IDF carried out an airstrike at a terror cell that launched incendiary balloons from the northern Gaza Strip toward Israel, according to the IDF spokesperson on Sunday evening.
According to Channel 10, Palestinian media reported that six people were injured in the attack.
Israel routinely strikes cells after they launch incendiary devices into Israel.
Last Tuesday, Israel attacked a terror cell after two incendiary balloons landed in schoolyards in southern Israel. The following Thursday the IDF launched another airstrike on a terror cell and later that day, on an observation post.
On Friday, both Israel and Gaza representatives confirmed a ceasefire. This followed dozens of airstrikes that same day and the death of Israeli St.-Sgt. Aviv Levi at the hands of a Gazan sniper.
Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman stated during his visit in Kerem Shalom on Sunday that if the ceasefire remained intact, import to the Gaza strip
would return to normal.Anna Ahronheim and Tamar Ben-Ozer contributed to this report.