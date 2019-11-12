IDF strikes several Islamic Jihad outposts in Gaza Strip

IDF fighter jets bombed several terror outposts used by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday evening, IDF Spokesperson reported.



The targets included an observation post, an operation room, an underground arms manufacturing site and subterranean military infrastructure.





